According to Sky, a winter move for Schade is possible in principle, but Brentford have set clear conditions. They reportedly want more than €70 million for him in January.

Several clubs are keeping a close eye on the Germany international, according to Sky, and Liverpool reportedly made approaches in late September. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also said to be targeting Schade.

Whether the 24-year-old, whose Brentford contract expires in 2028, moves as early as the winter comes down to one thing: will an interested club meet Brentford's high asking price? Schade joined Brentford from SC Freiburg in 2023 and has started the current season strongly, scoring three goals in his first six Premier League games. Brentford remain unbeaten in 2026/27 (two wins, four draws) and sit fourth in the table.

Kevin Schade started twice for Germany recently

Schade made his Germany debut in March 2023 and recently won a place in the first part of the squad for the first international matches under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp. The Brentford player started on the left wing in both the 1-1 draw in the Netherlands and the 1-0 defeat against Greece. Those were Schade's sixth and seventh international appearances. Neither performance truly convinced.

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If Schade moves for more than €70 million, he could break Brentford's transfer record. Bryan Mbeumo remains the English top-flight club's most expensive departure, having moved from Brentford to Manchester United in 2025 for a €75 million fee.

Brentford paid Freiburg a total of €26 million for Schade in 2023. Born in Potsdam, he has made 120 appearances for Brentford in almost four years so far, scoring 25 goals.