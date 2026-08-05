Trabzonspor had barely closed the file on signing the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah before the Turkish club turned to a new attacking target, part of their ongoing push to strengthen the squad in the summer window.

According to A Spor, Trabzonspor have made their move for Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez of Al-Hilal, hot on the heels of the Salah deal, one of the standout transfers of the market.

The report claims the Turkish club have submitted an offer for Nunez and are preparing to open talks with the player, his representatives and Al-Hilal's management. They want to test whether the deal can be done, though no further detail emerged on the nature of the negotiations or the Saudi club's stance.

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The transfer activity shows no sign of slowing. After sending shockwaves through world football by landing Mohamed Salah, Trabzonspor welcomed their new star to Turkey at midday on Wednesday. A huge crowd greeted him at Ataturk Airport ahead of his unveiling, likely to take place on Thursday once he passes a medical.

President Ertugrul Dogan has already thrown down the gauntlet. He declared he could sign any star he wanted, a direct challenge to every domestic rival in Turkey after clinching Salah.

Nunez, 27, made 24 appearances for Al-Hilal last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

He arrived from Liverpool last summer, but the Karim Benzema deal completed in the winter window threw his plans into disarray. Boss Simone Inzaghi pushed Nunez to the margins, and the striker asked to leave.

Trabzonspor are not alone in the chase. Besiktas want Nunez too, even on loan, after their own pursuit of Salah stalled earlier.

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