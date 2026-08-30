Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-WC-2022-MATCH55-MAR-ESPAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

"He will lie as he always does": Ziyech raises the ceiling of his dispute with the Wydad president

Wydad Casablanca
H. Ziyech
P. Sergio
Botola Pro
Morocco
Portugal

Has the relationship reached a dead end?

The relationship between Wydad and their star Hakim Ziyech has hit a dead end. The player has publicly attacked the Moroccan club's president and accused him of lying, all sparked by Ziyech's absence from the Agadir camp.

Ziyech hit back at a post on one of the Wydad pages on Instagram after it flagged his exclusion from the squad for a closed camp in Agadir. The post claimed the player had asked Wydad's technical director Paulo Sergio the reason for his omission, only to be told the decision was administrative.

According to the Moroccan website Radio Mars, Ziyech responded by saying: "Go and ask your president why he refused to allow me to play the match (the friendly against Nahdat Zemamra) and not to go to Agadir. Maybe he will lie about it as always."

That scathing reply set the fans wondering about Ziyech's future, with his relationship with the management now looking distinctly complicated.

Wydad's management, led by Brahim El Asri, had tried to negotiate a pay cut with the player. Ziyech refused, rejecting every attempt and financial proposal and standing his ground.

He joined Wydad in October 2025 on a two-year contract, during the tenure of former president Hicham Ait Menna.

Read also: He beat Barcelona and offers from Saudi Arabia: Real Madrid land a golden deal

Read also: A 1974 scenario brings Tottenham back into the circle of concern

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google