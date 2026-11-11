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Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Gianluca Prestianni from Benfica Lisbon, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sousa.

On the programme 'Record na Hora', Sousa said the German record champions are among the clubs monitoring the 20-year-old attacking player. Sousa also named Paris Saint-Germain as an interested club. The French side reportedly plan to approach Benfica with an offer soon.

Prestianni joined the 38-time Portuguese champions in January 2024. His contract runs until 30 June 2029, making a move unlikely to come cheap. Sousa believes Benfica could command up to €100 million for the winger.

Despite his young age, the Argentinian is already an undisputed regular for the Lisbon club. After an unremarkable previous year, he has contributed to 18 goals (twelve goals and six assists) in 20 competitive appearances across all competitions this season.

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Does Gianluca Prestianni fit Bayern Munich's requirements?

During the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid last February, Prestianni allegedly racially abused opponent Vinicius Junior while covering his mouth with his hand. UEFA subsequently suspended him for six matches, three of them suspended.

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FIFA also introduced a rule at the 2026 World Cup under which a player attempting to communicate with a hand covering his mouth should immediately be sent off with a red card. The rule was first applied in the group match between Paraguay and Turkey, when Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was shown a red card after a melee and a VAR check.

With Luis Diaz currently injured, Bayern Munich are still looking for a new winger to ease his burden. Prestianni would fit their requirements in theory.

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Bayern Munich are highly unlikely to pay a high double-digit sum in millions for him, though. Instead, they want a long-term, affordable alternative to the Colombian.