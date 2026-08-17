Stade de Reims have pulled off one of the most eye-catching young talent deals of the window, agreeing terms to sign 18-year-old Mali international Sidou Dembele. They saw off strong competition from a host of European heavyweights, chief among them Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona.

According to Foot Mercato, Dembele will put pen to the first professional contract of his career at Reims. The French club's sporting project won him over: a model built on unearthing young talents, developing them and easing them towards the first team. That settled a race many expected to end with one of the continent's giants.

Dembele made his name as one of African football's brightest rising talents by shining for Mali's under-17 side at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar. He scored two goals and provided four assists in five matches, finished as the tournament's top scorer and drew the eyes of European scouts.

His World Cup brilliance was no flash in the pan. He had already won the best player award at the West African Under-17 Championship for Zone "A" in Senegal, proving early on that he possessed an exceptional talent and marking himself out as one of the most closely watched young players on the continent.

Bamako's famous JMG academy, founded by Frenchman Jean-Marc Guillou, honed his craft. There he sharpened his technical talent, his ball control and his playmaking ability.

Left-footed, he boasts a fine vision of the pitch and real skill in one-on-one situations. He can also execute set pieces and thread passes in tight spaces, qualities that earned him wide appreciation in the talent market.

Those attributes were always going to spark a scramble. Chelsea lodged an official offer to land the player, while Manchester United, Red Bull Salzburg and Fenerbahce all registered interest in the Malian. Barcelona, at an earlier stage, had looked closest of all to sealing the deal.

Reims turned the equation on its head. They offered a clearer sporting project suited to his age, a chance to develop away from the glare of an early leap into the spotlight. That convinced Dembele and his camp to pick the French club over an immediate move to one of the giants.