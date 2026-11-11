'He was going way too fast' - Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez escapes unhurt after smashing a £300,000 Ferrari

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Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has escaped unhurt after crashing a £300,000 Ferrari into a barrier at around 70mph during a track day at the Nurburgring in Germany. The Spaniard, currently on loan at Como, lost control on the notorious Caracciola-Karussell corner, before climbing out of the wrecked car and helping to collect the debris strewn across the track.

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Sanchez loses control on infamous Nurburgring corner

Sanchez was behind the wheel of a pink-camouflaged Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo when he lost control at around 2.30pm on Monday. According to The Sun, the 28-year-old was taking part in a public track day organised by Circuit Days, with six of his friends watching on.

A British holidaymaker who was driving behind him in an Audi TT said: "He was going way too fast on the turn travelling up to 70mph. He slammed into the corner and the track immediately got red flagged. It's a banked corner that goes on more than 180 degrees and he clearly had put too much gas on and drove straight into the barrier."

Sanchez walks away unhurt and helps clear the wreckage

The front of the Ferrari was left in a crumpled mess, and the circuit was closed for about an hour while track staff repaired the barriers.

The witness added: "The front of his Ferrari was completely demolished and parts were sprayed all over the track. Sanchez escaped unharmed. He came out the car immediately after like nothing had happened and starting picking up the broken pieces." Sanchez's friends also stopped to help gather the debris into bags, before the car was taken away on a recovery truck.

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Goalkeeper keeps his helmet on to stay incognito

Sanchez seemed keen to avoid being recognised, with onlookers only realising who he was after spotting his name on the side of the car. The witness said: "He was wearing his normal clothes and a racing helmet. He didn't take his helmet off for some time. It was like he wanted to remain incognito, a bit like Stig. Even when the car got delivered back to the car park, he didn't want to take his helmet off for some reason."

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The Nurburgring, nicknamed 'The Green Hell' by Sir Jackie Stewart, was the scene of Niki Lauda's horrific crash in 1976.

What's next for Sanchez at Como?

Sanchez joined Cesc Fabregas' Como on loan in the summer after a difficult start to the Premier League season, but he has made just three Serie A appearances out of a possible nine.

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The Spaniard will now hope to put the scare behind him and fight for a regular place, with Como facing Cagliari on November 21.