Vangelis Pavlidis did not reach the top quickly or easily. His route to becoming an established centre-forward at Benfica and one of Europe's best goalscorers took a detour or two. Now even mighty Barcelona and struggling Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in the Greek striker.

"He wouldn't have made the step up in Bochum," Thomas Reis, currently head coach of Turkish top club Trabzonspor and formerly Pavlidis's coach in VfL's under-19s, told 90PLUS some time ago. Pavlidis knew early on that he wanted a career in football. He also understood that it would take sacrifices and more work than everyone else put in.

"Goals are a matter of hard work. Scoring goals isn't something you can take for granted. Every extra session helps you become more precise. You have to practise, practise, practise," said Pavlidis, who had worked towards his professional dream since his teens. Shortly after his 16th birthday, he left his home city of Thessaloniki, where he had played for the small club Bebides 2000, and moved to Germany. "The beginning was tough," he told 90PLUS, recalling the start of his Bochum adventure in 2015.

Vangelis Pavlidis quickly settled in at Bochum

A different country, an unfamiliar language and more intense football made for a difficult start. Pavlidis adapted quickly, though. He produced 11 goal contributions, six goals and five assists, in nine matches for VfL Bochum's under-17s in 2014/15, then settled just as smoothly into the under-19s. Despite being young for that age group, he immediately became a regular under Reis and scored goals. In May 2016, aged 17, he made his professional debut in the 2. Bundesliga.

Bochum had one of their brightest young prospects in Pavlidis, who made his first start for the second-division side while still in his second year with the under-19s. Yet the step from youth football to the senior side posed a problem, as Reis's assessment suggests. VfL had disbanded their reserve team in 2015 and did not reintroduce it until 2024. With no prospect of regular senior appearances and no reserve side to turn to, Pavlidis had nowhere to play once he left youth football.

When did Vangelis Pavlidis play for Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund offered an opening, helped by their proximity to Bochum and a personal connection. Jan Siewert had coached Pavlidis during his second year in Bochum's under-19s before taking charge of Dortmund's reserve team in the summer of 2017. He knew and rated the striker highly, and brought him to Borussia's under-23s on loan at the start of 2018.

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At first, the move worked. Pavlidis became a regular straight away, gained valuable playing time and scored four goals in his first seven Regionalliga matches. The following season proved harder when another striker entered the story of his rise: Alexander Isak, a man now valued at 250 million.

Isak had arrived at Dortmund in 2017, aged 17, amid great expectations, but never made the breakthrough there. By the first half of 2018/19, the Swede was playing extensively for the reserve team simply to get games. Siewert might have preferred to keep relying on Pavlidis, but Isak moved ahead of him. Pavlidis increasingly came on as a substitute for just a few minutes, or did not play at all, and lost his rhythm. Shortly before Siewert left Dortmund's reserve team for Huddersfield, Pavlidis packed his bags in January 2019.

Instead of returning to Bochum, Pavlidis went out on loan again, backing himself to play top-flight football at Willem II in the Netherlands. The move worked, though Alexander Isak could once more have got in his way. The current Liverpool star, for whom clubs have paid transfer fees totalling almost €250 million (€246.1 million, to be precise) and who alone cost the Reds €145 million in 2025, joined Willem II on loan just one week after Pavlidis.

Vangelis Pavlidis and Alexander Isak made waves together at Willem II

At Willem II, unlike in Dortmund's reserve team, both strikers often had room to flourish. They formed an excellent attacking partnership in the Eredivisie, sometimes playing together up front and sometimes with one moving out to the wing. Pavlidis also impressed off the bench when he did not start.

His performances earned him a permanent move after Isak left for Real Sociedad six months later. Willem II paid Bochum just €250,000 for Pavlidis in the summer of 2019. A little over seven years later, the Greece international is worth many times that and has a €100 million release clause at Benfica.

That rise began with Pavlidis's first full season at Willem II. He became indispensable at centre-forward, and his goals helped the Tilburg club finish fifth in 2020, their best placing since they were runners-up in 1999.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his goal reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Pavlidis kept scoring in 2020/21 and attracting more ambitious clubs. On the final matchday in May 2021, he finished the season with a goal in a 2-1 win over Fortuna Sittard that recalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legendary solo effort for Ajax against NAC Breda in 2004.

With his back to goal 25 metres out, Pavlidis received the ball, shrugged off his marker and turned. He then beat three more Sittard players before chipping the ball in from five metres. A few months later, that individual effort earned him a nomination for the FIFA Puskas Award, which honours the most beautiful goal of the year worldwide.

In the summer of 2021, the 22-year-old striker took his next step, joining AZ Alkmaar for €2.5 million. He kept improving, gained international experience and finished as the Eredivisie's top scorer in 2024 with 29 goals. "He has this immense willingness to keep improving, and that is what makes him so successful now. I definitely think he can make the step up to one of the top five leagues," Siewert said of Pavlidis in spring 2024, when ambitious Bundesliga clubs and, above all, Premier League sides were reportedly courting him.

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Rather than move to one of the top five leagues, Pavlidis joined Benfica in the summer of 2024. The global club usually offers him Champions League football, and he wanted to prove he could score in Europe's premier club competition. He did not take long, scoring seven Champions League goals in 2024/25.

Vangelis Pavlidis: Barcelona interested after hat-trick?

Against AS Monaco, Pavlidis scored the only goal of the first leg, then added a goal and an assist in the 3-3 second leg. His contributions helped Benfica through the play-off round and into a last-16 tie with Barcelona. The Portuguese side lost that tie, but Barça had already seen what he could do in a spectacular 5-4 victory in the league phase a few weeks earlier. Pavlidis scored three goals against the Spanish giants in that match.

Barcelona were said to have considered Pavlidis last summer. The Catalans apparently saw him as an alternative at centre-forward after their efforts to sign their preferred candidate, Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, had no prospect of success.

Signing Pavlidis would have posed its own problems. His contract in Lisbon runs until 2029, his release clause stands at €100 million, and Benfica had no intention of letting one of their most important players leave during the transfer window that has just closed. Now the situation may change. According to A Bola , struggling Spurs, once again near the bottom of the table, have made Pavlidis their absolute top target for the winter. The Greek has scored 15 goals in 15 competitive matches, while Spurs have managed six in seven league games.

At 27, Pavlidis is only just entering his prime and still has time to reach one of the world's five best leagues. His journey across Europe began in Bochum at 16.