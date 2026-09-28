Portugal edged Norway 2-1 on Sunday evening in the UEFA Nations League, and the win came with a rare twist. Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the substitutes' bench for the entire game, despite making the squad list.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" reported this was the first time since 15 June 2008 that Portugal had won an official match without Ronaldo on the pitch. The forward holds his country's records for both international appearances and goals, with 234 caps and 146 goals to his name, yet coach Jorge Jesus kept him among the substitutes against Norway.

Ronaldo had missed an official Portugal match once before, on 21 June 2006, when the national team beat Mexico 2-1 in the World Cup group stage. His last previous absence from an official fixture came against Switzerland, a game Portugal lost 2-0 in the group stage of Euro 2008.

His most recent match watching from the sidelines in the national shirt was against Croatia on 8 June 2024, a 2-1 defeat. That one was a friendly, though, which makes the Norway game an exceptional entry in the Portugal captain's official record.