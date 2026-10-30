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FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP
Christian Guinin
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He wants to speak to Hansi Flick in person: Serie A star open to a move to FC Barcelona

LaLiga
A. Bastoni
H. Flick
Transfers
Serie A
Barcelona
Inter

Alessandro Bastoni has repeatedly been linked with a move to Barcelona. Will it now happen this winter?

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that the Italian centre-back is open to a move in the upcoming transfer window.

Although Baston is said to feel comfortable at Inter Milan, he has not ruled out a change of scenery. The 27-year-old reportedly wants to speak to Barca coach Hansi Flick soon to see whether a move to the Catalans would suit both sides.

Bastoni was already a leading transfer target for the Blaugrana in the summer. Flick is reportedly a big admirer of the defender and was said to have backed a move. Various reports suggested, however, that the player himself chose to stay in Milan at the time.

Whether that has changed remains unclear. Bastoni's contract with Inter runs only until 30 June 2028, making the next transfer window one of the Nerazzurri's last chances to sell the Italian international for a suitable transfer fee.

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images
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MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

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INT

BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

Will Inter Milan let Alessandro Bastoni leave?

Inter would lose a key player if Bastoni left. The 27-year-old is an undisputed regular in Cristian Chivu's team and has already made eleven appearances in all competitions this season.

Barcelona and Flick, meanwhile, are looking for a centre-back who can fill the vacant position alongside Pau Cubarsi in the long term. Gerard Martin plays there most often at present, while two alternatives, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, are sidelined by injury.

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