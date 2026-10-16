Javier Tebas has hit back at reports that Spain's National Sports Council is weighing action against him over his comments about Real Madrid's television channel. The president of the Spanish league and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation doesn't believe the information is accurate, and he wants his remarks read in full before anyone takes an official position.

"I don't believe the report that the National Sports Council is considering taking action because of my comments," Tebas said. "If it is confirmed, I hope their investigation begins by reading what I wrote and reviewing some of my previous statements." He isn't backing away from the comparison that enraged the Spanish club.

Tebas stands by his position

Controversy erupted when the league president likened the approach of Real Madrid's television channel to the propaganda mechanisms used by Joseph Goebbels, propaganda minister in Nazi Germany. The channel, Tebas argued, consistently casts the club as a victim, repeats grievances and stokes suspicion, selecting events in a way that serves its own narrative.

Writing on social media, Tebas explained that his comparison targeted propaganda methods, not Nazi ideology or Real Madrid's supporters. Those methods, as he described them, rest on systematic repetition, portraying opponents as enemies and bending facts to fit a particular narrative.

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Real Madrid demand his departure

Real Madrid's board were furious. They demanded Tebas's immediate resignation from his positions as president of the Spanish league and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, describing him as "a real plague on Spanish football".

Comparing the channel's methods to Nazi propaganda mechanisms was serious and unacceptable, the club said. His clarification that the remarks did not concern Nazi ideology does nothing to soften the offence, according to its statement.

Tebas raises the issue of freedom of expression

Defending himself, Tebas reached for previous comments by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: "I could have won 14 league titles, but the rest were taken from me." Some referees lodged a complaint over those remarks.

Which criteria apply here? Tebas asked why talk of league titles being taken away counts as freedom of expression, while criticism of propaganda methods, with the ideological comparison ruled out and no targeting of supporters, might trigger official intervention.

His point was that criteria must be applied independently and consistently. "Freedom of expression should not depend on the name of the person speaking," he said.

New complaint calls for Tebas to be dismissed

Elsewhere, the Association for Transparency and Democracy in Sport, headed by Miguel Galan, announced it had submitted a complaint against Tebas to Spain's National Sports Council.

Galan, president of the Spanish National Football Federation "CENAFE", explained that this is the eighth complaint he has filed against the league president.

He urged the council's president, Uribes, to refer all eight complaints to the Sports Arbitration Court "TAD". The complaint itself seeks Tebas's dismissal and a ban on him holding any sporting position.

Tebas keeps insisting his comments be examined in their full context. The pressure isn't easing, not with Real Madrid escalating and a new complaint lodged, and nobody yet knows whether Spain's National Sports Council will act of its own accord.