He turned the club down in the summer: Galatasaray are reportedly planning a new move in the winter for a Real Madrid star

Galatasaray reportedly offered Real Madrid up to €50 million in the summer for 23-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid seemed open to talks, with the Frenchman internally regarded as "not unsellable". But the move to Turkey collapsed because of the player.





Camavinga does not see the Süper Lig as his preferred next destination and instead reportedly wanted to establish himself at Real Madrid. Under new coach Jose Mourinho, the versatile central midfielder, who has also played as a full-back for Real, is not a regular starter. He has still picked up minutes, though. Mourinho has used Camavinga in all six Primera Division matches so far.

According to the Spanish daily sports newspaper "AS" and the Turkish portal "Fanatik", Galatasaray have not given up hope of signing Camavinga. Leroy Sane's club are already preparing a new offer for Camavinga for the winter, according to the report. Gala's thinking is clear: if Camavinga still cannot force his way into Mourinho's first XI, frustration could yet push him towards a move to Gala, even if only on loan at first.

How long does Eduardo Camavinga's contract at Real Madrid still run?

Rodri's decision in the summer certainly helped Camavinga, as he did not give in to Real's long pursuit and instead moved from Manchester City to FC Barcelona. That at least stopped competition in Real's midfield from increasing too sharply. Even so, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde remain ahead of Camavinga in the pecking order among the more defensively minded central midfielders.

Camavinga is under contract at Real Madrid until 2029.



