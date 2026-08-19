Rodri's switch to Barcelona is no ordinary football deal. The Spain star has sent shockwaves through the transfer market, and the impact runs deeper than the technical. It strikes at the club's image and standing against arch-rival Real Madrid.

Spain's two giants went head to head for the best holding midfielder in the world, a direct and heated battle. Hansi Flick's project and the ambition of the La Masia players won out. Rodri chose the Blaugrana shirt despite everything Madrid had to offer.

Spanish journalist Ramon Besa broke down the deal's deep impact during the "Què T'hi Jugues!" programme on Cadena Ser radio. "Rodri is an excellent addition for a big club, because in the eyes of other clubs, he improves the club's image and represents a qualitative leap."

For Besa, the biggest impact is moral and competitive. "It is an extraordinary move from the transfer market perspective, because in addition to what he can offer as a player, he is a player you take from Real Madrid and make them say that they preferred you over them."

The technical side matters too. Besa reckons Rodri will prove pivotal in building an ambitious team. "This team, in order to be ambitious, needs clearly defined positions: the first to join was the goalkeeper, and now we were missing a holding midfielder who had a decisive role, and Rodri appeared."

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Barcelona finally have the backbone to build on. "The foundation of any team can be built around this base," Besa adds. "Barcelona currently has a good goalkeeper, a superb central defender like Cubarsi, and a holding midfielder like Rodri. With that you have the backbone of the team."

That new spine lets Barcelona set ambitious targets and put their European disappointment behind them. It all starts from a principle Besa holds firm: "Winning La Liga makes winning the Champions League easier."