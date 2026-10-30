Al-Ahli's own young talent turned on them in the mini-Clasico against Al-Shabab in the Roshn League.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Shabab on Friday at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

It took just 66 seconds. Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias opened the scoring for Al-Shabab, pouncing on a mistake by Al-Ahli defender Rayan Hamed to rob him of the ball and slot it past Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi.

Matias, though, refused to celebrate. The goal had come against his parent club Al-Ahli, from whom he had joined Al-Shabab on loan last summer.

That strike was his third for Al-Shabab this season in only his fifth match, and he has also chipped in with an assist.

The 20-year-old joined Al-Ahli last winter from Brazil's Internacional, but managed just six appearances for the first team without scoring.

According to Opta, the goal ranks as the fifth-fastest Al-Shabab have scored in their Saudi Pro League history, going back to the 2011-2012 season.

It was also the quickest for "the Lions" in the Roshn League since Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo found the net against Al-Hilal after 62 seconds in September 2021.

Matias was far from finished. He forced the sending-off of Al-Ahli goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi in the 22nd minute.

Breaking clear from the halfway line, Matias bore down on goal and drew Al-Sanbi out of his area.

The striker fired straight at goal and Al-Sanbi tried to palm it away, despite being outside the penalty area. The referee had no choice but to produce the red card.

Al-Ahli's Dutch coach was forced to throw on young goalkeeper Abdullah Abdo, sacrificing defender Rayan Hamed, the man whose error had gifted Matias the opener.

With his very first touch, Abdo picked the ball out of his own net. Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco buried the free-kick Al-Shabab had won from Al-Sanbi's fatal error.

Still Matias kept shining. He won a penalty that Colombian striker Roger Martinez tucked away for Al-Shabab's third in the 37th minute.