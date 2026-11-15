Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-PRESSERGetty Images
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

"He showed signs of anxiety": Jesus leaves out Bernardo Silva and the Portugal duo

Follow GOAL on Google

Portugal have suffered a fresh blow following their heavy defeat to Denmark, at a time when they are preparing to play their final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League, amid forced changes to their squad ahead of the clash with Wales, a fixture that carries great significance in determining the top spot in the group.

Advertisement

Bernardo Silva will miss Portugal's upcoming match against Wales after picking up an injury in the 4-1 defeat to Denmark, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. He has left the national team's camp following an assessment by the specialist medical staff, according to the newspaper Record.

Portugal's new captain had scored his side's only goal against Denmark, but medical examinations ruled him out of the next fixture. The federation confirmed his exclusion alongside Rúben Dias and João Palhinha.

Three players, three different reasons. The federation's statement explained that Dias and Palhinha were released after reaching the maximum number of yellow cards, which rules them out of the Wales match under the competition's regulations.

Read also: "Ronaldo did not deserve this": global reactions to the "humiliation" of Portugal

Silva's case was different. The statement added that he underwent a medical assessment by the Health and Performance Department of the Portuguese Football Federation before being deemed unfit, so the decision was taken to release him for the rest of the international break. The federation did not disclose the nature of his injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Concern over the midfielder had surfaced at the final whistle against Denmark. He stayed out on the pitch running alone, and photographers caught him wincing in clear discomfort. Silva had only come on in the 79th minute, replacing Bruno Fernandes, before his injury was later confirmed.

Related Topics

Next matches
WAL

WAL

UEFA Nations League A

17 Nov 2026

POR

POR

Down to 24 players, Jorge Jesus must now press on with preparations having lost three of his squad to injury and suspension. It's a heavy blow before the final match in the group.

Portugal face Wales next Tuesday in the capital, Cardiff, in the sixth and final round of Group Four fixtures in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. They need just one point to guarantee top spot.

Advertisement

Finishing first carries a further reward before the quarter-final draw on 20 November. Should they claim that point against Wales, Portugal will secure their place among the group seeds.

The Denmark match had begun as a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, honouring the legend after he announced his international retirement. The players walked out in shirts bearing his name and the number "7", while the fans raised a banner reading "Thank you, captain". The visitors then spoiled the party, humiliating the hosts.

Read also: Portugal's fall the key word: Morocco confirms its global standing

Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

Social media accounts:

View Author Profile