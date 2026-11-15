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Portugal have suffered a fresh blow following their heavy defeat to Denmark, at a time when they are preparing to play their final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League, amid forced changes to their squad ahead of the clash with Wales, a fixture that carries great significance in determining the top spot in the group.

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Bernardo Silva will miss Portugal's upcoming match against Wales after picking up an injury in the 4-1 defeat to Denmark, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. He has left the national team's camp following an assessment by the specialist medical staff, according to the newspaper Record.

Portugal's new captain had scored his side's only goal against Denmark, but medical examinations ruled him out of the next fixture. The federation confirmed his exclusion alongside Rúben Dias and João Palhinha.

Three players, three different reasons. The federation's statement explained that Dias and Palhinha were released after reaching the maximum number of yellow cards, which rules them out of the Wales match under the competition's regulations.

Read also: "Ronaldo did not deserve this": global reactions to the "humiliation" of Portugal

Silva's case was different. The statement added that he underwent a medical assessment by the Health and Performance Department of the Portuguese Football Federation before being deemed unfit, so the decision was taken to release him for the rest of the international break. The federation did not disclose the nature of his injury.

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Concern over the midfielder had surfaced at the final whistle against Denmark. He stayed out on the pitch running alone, and photographers caught him wincing in clear discomfort. Silva had only come on in the 79th minute, replacing Bruno Fernandes, before his injury was later confirmed.

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Next matches WAL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 POR

Down to 24 players, Jorge Jesus must now press on with preparations having lost three of his squad to injury and suspension. It's a heavy blow before the final match in the group.

Portugal face Wales next Tuesday in the capital, Cardiff, in the sixth and final round of Group Four fixtures in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. They need just one point to guarantee top spot.

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Finishing first carries a further reward before the quarter-final draw on 20 November. Should they claim that point against Wales, Portugal will secure their place among the group seeds.

The Denmark match had begun as a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, honouring the legend after he announced his international retirement. The players walked out in shirts bearing his name and the number "7", while the fans raised a banner reading "Thank you, captain". The visitors then spoiled the party, humiliating the hosts.

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