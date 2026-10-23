At half-time in the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal (2:2), Klopp used his appearance on DAZN to question Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany's tactical system.

Kahn responded: "I first had to think about whether he was the national team coach or still a football pundit. That was such a typical football pundit's comment. I think Jürgen Klopp should be aware that it could, of course, also be seen as criticism of a club coach."

With the match at 1:1, Klopp explained what he was seeing in that half-time interview. Asked whether he was watching with a particular focus on the German national team players, he replied that he had stopped watching football matches "normally" years ago.

Turning to Bayern's defensive approach, Klopp said: "To this day, I haven't fully understood what Bayern do without the ball, and I want to keep learning. Sometimes hybrid, sometimes man-to-man, then not man-to-man, then zonal. I'm still learning, let's put it that way."

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What did Jürgen Klopp say about Harry Kane's role at Bayern?

Kane's positioning particularly caught the national team coach's eye. "You just said: 'Harry Kane is everywhere today.' I think that's absolutely fine when they have the ball. But when I see Harry Kane in the last line, and not in a low block but during a midfield press, then..." Klopp initially broke off, but added: "But I'm not the pope of football. Everyone can do what they want. I still haven't fully worked it out, though."

For Kahn, the national team coach crossed a line with those comments. The former goalkeeper also drew a parallel with Klopp's remark about his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann during the World Cup, when Klopp said Nagelsmann was "still" the national team coach. "He had already started doing that back then with that comment about Julian Nagelsmann, which I found difficult and which was apparently made in the heat of the moment, when he said Nagelsmann was still the national team coach," Kahn said.

The former Bayern chief executive appealed for solidarity among coaches. "I think this is also partly about collegiality between coaches. And I think a national team coach in particular has to know exactly what he's saying. Because that could, of course, and it's exactly what's happening now, lead to us discussing those words. I was surprised by them because you don't normally hear that from a national team coach," Kahn explained.

Asked about Klopp's comments at the subsequent press conference, Bayern coach Kompany brushed the question aside: "I'm not saying anything about that. Next question."

Kahn also puzzled by Harry Kane's role

Kahn said Kane's role had left him puzzled too. "Against Arsenal, for the first time I had the feeling that the team as a whole played a little more cautiously. If Harry Kane, who also has qualities in midfield simply because he can play outstanding passes, drops into midfield sometimes, fine. You can understand that. But the fact that he was playing by his own penalty area was, to be honest, questionable to say the least," he said.

For a striker, it is "normal", Kahn added, "to drop into midfield sometimes because he has qualities there too. His passing, for example." Kahn continued: "But you have to be careful not to disrupt the whole structure by doing that. Otherwise the others look around and think: OK, our centre-forward is suddenly here by the penalty spot. I doubt the coach actually intended that."