A media report on Sunday confirmed that Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is available to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The second-leg quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain is set for Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot left the forward on the bench for the entire first leg against PSG.

However, he did introduce the forward during Saturday’s 32nd-round Premier League clash with Fulham, and the Egyptian Pharaoh netted Liverpool’s second goal.

According to French website Foot Mercato, his strike against Fulham should secure him a place in Tuesday’s starting XI.

Liverpool lost 2-0 last week and must now win by at least three goals to progress.

In the first leg Liverpool managed no shots on target, so they must improve significantly to turn the tie around and reach the semi-finals.

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