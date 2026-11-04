Jan Mulder was stunned by Feyenoord's 0-3 Champions League defeat to Inter on Tuesday. Gjivai Zechiël drew particular criticism from the pundit on Wednesday's Ziggo Sport.

"I didn't expect it. The gulf in quality wasn't as big as they said afterwards, either. Club Brugge won 1-3 in Milan against the same Inter. Feyenoord were too modest, almost too timid," Mulder said. "They should have had a little more self-confidence."

Mulder urged the midfielder to start delivering better performances in a Feyenoord shirt again soon. "Above all, I think Gjivai Zechiël has let the side down. For several weeks now," he said.

"Zechiël is a very good footballer. He lifted Feyenoord. But he thinks he's done enough," Mulder said. On Tuesday, he watched in astonishment as the young Feyenoord player and his team-mates proved no match for the wily Inter.

Imke Courtois pointed to a difference in intensity. "There wasn't a very big difference. But there was in terms of intensity," she added. "Inter's approach to the game at international level was very different on Tuesday. Small mistakes are punished."

For 90 minutes, Giovanni van Bronckhorst kept Zechiël and Oussama Targhalline on the pitch. Charles Vanhoutte had a very difficult first half, and Tobias van den Elshout replaced him at the break.

Feyenoord sit 30th in the Champions League with three points from four matches. The Rotterdam side have another chance on 24 November, when FC Porto visit De Kuip.