A Spanish newspaper launched a scathing attack on Sunday against the American president, Donald Trump, insisting that he is ruining football.

The newspaper "AS" said that the American president had gained growing influence over FIFA's decisions "to the point of crossing the minimum ethical boundaries. And between him and football, the world chose the second option".

It continued: "There is no doubt that the FIFA presidency has a political dimension. People say of Infantino when he appears at tournaments or conferences: he looks like a prime minister. And that is true. The power of the organisation he heads and the sector he represents is enormous. Infantino has handled the political scene well, starting with Putin at the 2018 World Cup, through the Emir of Qatar and the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at the 2022 and 2034 tournaments. He is also an ally of King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, where the Arab country shares the hosting of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal".

The newspaper added: "And everything seemed to be going well with this strategy until he collided with the person who was supposed to host the 2026 edition: Donald Trump".

It went on: "Perhaps because he belongs to a culture far removed from football, or perhaps because no one ever stopped him, the American president gained growing influence in decision-making to the point of crossing the minimum ethical boundaries. He appointed himself head of the 2026 World Cup task force, even though Mexico and Canada were co-hosting the tournament. He turned the Oval Office and the White House into a television stage that contradicts the neutrality of football".

It continued: "Infantino and the World Cup appeared there again and again as if they were Trump's latest toys. Even Cristiano Ronaldo, whose entry into the country was uncertain because of previous legal problems, visited the country shortly before the start of the World Cup. Those doubts evaporated in that moment".

It went on: "Infantino gradually retreated before Trump. He summoned him to the podium at the Club World Cup ceremony to give him the same amount of importance as the Chelsea players, who were unable to make room to take the photographs. Fortunately, Rodri managed to have his picture taken before lifting the World Cup, Spain's second title".

The FIFA Peace Prize

Infantino awarded the FIFA Peace Prize to Trump during the World Cup draw in Washington, in a move that embarrassed football. Trump accepted the water breaks, which were in fact advertising breaks, alongside a show that lasted nearly half an hour between the two halves of the final.

The Balogun affair broke the camel's back. Trump admitted making a call to Infantino that lifted the player's suspension in shameful fashion. Then came the proposal to sell 20% of the World Cup revenues to funds linked to Trump, and that broke the camel's back once again.

Public opinion and UEFA awaited Infantino's response. This clash was inevitable. Between Trump and Trump, the world was always going to choose football.