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Abobakr El Mokadem
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He put in an impressive display: the reason behind substituting France's goalkeeper after the first half against Turkey

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France's match against visitors Turkey, this Sunday evening in the UEFA Nations League, saw the substitution of Les Bleus' goalkeeper Mike Maignan after the first half of the encounter.

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The website "Foot Mercato" said: "Bad news for the France national team. Mike Maignan did not return to the pitch for the second half of the France versus Turkey match on Sunday evening." It added: "The Milan goalkeeper was replaced in the second half by Guillaume Restes, who thereby earned his second international cap, a month after his first appearance with the France national team against Belgium (4-1)."

The report continued: "According to the latest reports, Mike Maignan suffered a thigh injury following a collision with a Turkish player. The former Lille player is expected to undergo medical examinations in the coming hours."

 Maignan had been outstanding in the first half, keeping Turkey at bay with a string of smart saves.

Mbappé returns to France

France got a major lift with Kylian Mbappé back in the fold tonight. He rejoined group training two days before the decisive clash against Turkey, a game that will settle who qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

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The Real Madrid star took part in France's evening session at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the standout moment in Les Bleus' build-up to the eagerly awaited encounter.

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Back working alongside his team-mates, the French striker showed a clear improvement in his physical condition after a spell of pain in the hamstring that forced him to miss the clash against Italy at the San Siro on Thursday.

Zidane, after Friday's 3-1 defeat, backed his decision to call on Mbappé for the next match. Resting him against Italy, he explained, had always been part of the plan.

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"I hope he will be ready on Sunday," Zidane told the press conference when asked about the Real Madrid star's fitness. "That was the plan, as he was supposed to get rest because he was suffering from some pain, while keeping open the possibility of him playing."

Getting the captain back matters enormously here. France felt his absence badly against Italy at the San Siro on Friday, the two-time world champion missing from an attack that misfired.

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France have reached a decisive stage of their UEFA Nations League campaign. The loss to Italy threw their Group One calculations in League A into disarray and ended the unbeaten run new coach Zinedine Zidane had carried since taking charge of Les Bleus last July.

Zidane's start with France drew huge attention. One of the biggest names in the history of French football, he took over from Didier Deschamps amid hopes of returning the national team to the winners' podiums, with a squad blending experienced players and young talent at his disposal.

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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