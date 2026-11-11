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Abobakr El Mokadem
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He previously rejected Barca's offer: Barcelona place Dutch talent at the top of their priorities in January

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A press report on Wednesday stated that Barcelona have renewed their interest in a young Dutch player, with a view to signing him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

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 Barcelona chased Ruud Nijstad, Twente's 18-year-old centre-back, during the last summer transfer window. The player ultimately stayed put.

According to the website "tribuna", Barcelona have stepped up their planning for the January window, with a young defender among their priorities.

Sporting director Deco wants fresh cover at the position alongside Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen, while Hansi Flick leans heavily on Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde at right-back.

Nijstad has drifted back onto Barcelona's radar. The 18-year-old Dutchman featured among the club's targets last summer, turning heads with his physical qualities, his sharp positioning and his ability to build attacks from the back.

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The newspaper "Sport", though, reported that Twente value the player at around 20 million euros.

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His contract runs until June 2029, and Barca's financial constraints only make the job harder.

Alternatives are also under watch at the Catalan club, including Jorrel Hato, Castello Lukeba and Arthur Dias, while deals for Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol look unrealistic for now.

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Ruud Nijstad rejects Barcelona's offer

Maurice, Ruud Nijstad's father, spoke publicly about the decisions that shaped the player's future in an interview with the Dutch newspaper NRC, explaining why his son stayed at Twente despite interest from a string of major European clubs.

He said, "This was entirely his personal decision", before recalling the words Ruud had told him: "I haven't finished my job here yet. I want to repay the people at Twente who have given me so much".

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Barcelona, the club the player calls his dream, were among those who tried to sign him. Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord and Juventus had shown interest before that.

Nijstad even visited several clubs alongside his parents and his representatives, weighing up the options in front of him.

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Distinctive traits of the young defender

Father and son also discussed the qualities the young defender brings.

Ruud said of physical duels, "This isn't the area where my main strengths lie. I rarely get into what my father calls kicking battles and physical clashes. That was what distinguished him the most".

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Maurice agrees with that verdict. "Ruud has the talent of positioning himself well, so that he rarely finds himself in such situations. And this quality he did not inherit from me", he said.

The father did acknowledge their similarities in reading the game and in marshalling teammates on the pitch, adding, "In this aspect specifically, I see something of myself in him".

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Earlier, in comments to the newspaper Voetbal International, the defender admitted how happy Barcelona's interest had made him. "It is the biggest club in the world. When a club of this size wants to sign you, that is wonderful", he said.

He confirmed there had been contact between the two clubs. Twente, though, held firm and refused to ease his exit.

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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