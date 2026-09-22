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imago-sport-25877301.jpgRichard Wareham
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

He owns around 19 billion euros: the world's richest player is "unemployed" and awaiting a new contract

F. Bolkiah
Chelsea
Maritimo
Brunei
Brunei
England
Portugal

A press report on Tuesday laid bare a genuine predicament facing the richest footballer in the world: he is now without a club.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Faiq Bolkiah, widely regarded as the richest footballer on the planet, has been left without a team after his contract with Thai league side Ratchaburi expired.

Born in America, Bolkiah is a member of the Brunei royal family. He came through at youth and academy level with Chelsea, Southampton and Leicester City, before moving to Portugal via Maritimo.

The 28-year-old has made six appearances for Brunei and captains his country.

Bolkiah's net worth tops 18.698 billion euros. He is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei.

He was born on 9 May 1998 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah. He has a twin sister, Kiana, and at least 15 half-brothers and half-sisters on his father's side. He holds both Bruneian and American nationality, and was educated in the United Kingdom.

Now a free agent following the expiry of his Ratchaburi FC deal, Bolkiah failed to sign with any club during the summer transfer window.

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