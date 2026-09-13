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محمد العيسي مهاجم فريق الاتفاق تحت 21 عامًاAl Ettifaq's X official account

Translated by

He never stops scoring: the AFC Champions League Elite top scorer soars to the summit in Messi style

Al Ettifaq U21 vs Al Wehda U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Al Wehda U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Saudi Arabia

A wonderful moment in the Saudi Under-21 League

The Joyy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) witnessed an exceptional goal in the style of Argentine star Lionel Messi, scored by the competition's top scorer.

Al-Ettifaq thrashed Al-Wehda 6-0 on Sunday evening at their stadium in Dammam, in the fourth round of the Joyy Elite League.

Five players got on the scoresheet, each with a single strike, alongside a brace from Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili.

The pick of the bunch, though, came from striker Mohammed Al-Issa in the 71st minute. He dribbled past a cluster of Al-Wehda players in superb fashion before slotting the ball into the net.

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Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Kholood U21 crest
Al Kholood U21
Al Kholood U21
Al Ettifaq U21 crest
Al Ettifaq U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Wehda U21 crest
Al Wehda U21
Al Wehda U21
Al Ansar U21 crest
Al Ansar U21
Al Ansar U21

The finish had everyone thinking of Messi, who has made a habit of gliding past defenders before rolling the ball home.

Al-Issa has now scored in four consecutive matches in the Joyy Elite League, giving him sole ownership of a historic milestone. He is the only player to have scored in every round of the current edition.

Seven goals is his tally for the season now, and he continues to pull clear at the top of the scorers' chart. Al-Ahli's Ziyad Aba and Al-Fateh striker Jefferson Ramos sit second on four apiece.

Al-Ettifaq boast the strongest attack in the Joyy Elite League after four rounds. They have racked up 20 goals at a rate of five per match, yet they sit second in the table on nine points, one behind Al-Ahli.

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