"At that price, he has to deliver 15 goals and 15 assists," he told BetSelect.co.uk. The Reds paid a transfer fee of 125 million euros for the 23-year-old in the summer of 2025. Wirtz, like the rest of the team, struggled to meet expectations in his first season at Anfield after that big spending spree following the title win.

By the end of it, the Reds had finished fifth in the Premier League, 25 points behind the new champions Arsenal. In the summer, title-winning manager Arne Slot then had to go and Andoni Iraola replaced him. Wirtz finished the 25/26 season with seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions, so he would have to almost double those numbers to hit Saunders' target.

Former Wales international Saunders argued that Wirtz should play consistently as a No 10 rather than out on the wing. "When he is the free man and is allowed to roam everywhere, he has to start delivering. Playing as a No 10 is a free pass for any player. You do not have to work back or receive the ball with your back to goal. And people do not expect you to score a lot of goals," said Saunders, "but you have to create chances."

Getty Images

One thing Saunders did praise was Wirtz seeing attacking moves through to the end: "A lot of players do not like making that run all the way into the six-yard box because they are afraid of getting injured there. With him, that is now a good sign that he is brave. However, he still looks a bit lightweight," Saunders cautioned.

Next matches LIV Premier League 11:30 MCI

How do Liverpool fans view Florian Wirtz?

After Liverpool paid that huge fee to Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz regularly comes in for criticism when things are going badly. "I think the fans still want it to work out for him. His attitude seems good. And you can see that he is trying," said Saunders. "But we have now reached the point where he has to deliver," he added.

So far this season, Wirtz has just one assist in six competitive matches for the Reds, who are again off the pace in sixth place.