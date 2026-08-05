He most recently worked for Liverpool FC: Niko Kovac is apparently set to receive reinforcement at Borussia Dortmund

According to Sport Bild, Roderick van der Ham is closing in on a move. The 35-year-old Dutchman most recently worked for Liverpool but left the club at the same time as head coach Arne Slot as part of a major personnel overhaul. His successor Andoni Iraloa brought his own backroom staff with him.





Van der Ham started out in Dutch youth football at the age of 16. He later worked as a video analyst for RKC Waalwijk, NAC Breda and Heracles Almelo. From 2018 to 2019, he held the same role with the Netherlands Under-19 national team.

Then in 2022, van der Ham joined Slot's coaching staff at Feyenoord Rotterdam. A few months after Slot's move to Liverpool in 2024, he followed him to the Premier League as a video analyst. In total, van der Ham spent around a year and a half with the Reds and won the Premier League in 2025.

BVB: a new groundsman is also set to arrive

At BVB, he is expected to work as head analyst in support of coach Niko Kovac. Kovac's assistant coaches are his brother Robert, Filip Tapalovic and Stephen Rands. Matthias Kleinsteiber is the goalkeeping coach. The report adds that a second new arrival is also expected from England, groundsman Scott Tingley. He most recently looked after the pitch at second-division side Watford for more than ten years.

Back from their pre-season trip to Japan on Sunday, the Dortmund contingent are now preparing for the new season at home. On Sunday, BVB take on Arsenal in a friendly. Their first competitive match follows on 22 August in the Supercup against double winners Bayern Munich. On the 29th, Hamburger SV visit Dortmund for the Bundesliga opener, before BVB face HEBC Hamburg in the first round of the DFB Cup on 1 September.