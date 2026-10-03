Press reports have revealed where Al-Ahli defender Roger Ibanez stands on featuring in the Clasico against fierce rivals Al-Nassr in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli host Al-Nassr on 15 October at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that Al-Ahli want Ibanez fit for the Clasico, even though he will definitely miss the clash with Al-Fateh on 9 October in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

The Brazilian defender picked up the injury during Al-Ahli's defeat to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup, and he has been in rehabilitation ever since.

Ibanez is expected to rejoin the squad for the trip to face the UAE's Al-Wasl on 12 October, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite, before being ready to face Al-Nassr.

That Al-Nassr match looms large for Al-Ahli. A win would drag them back into the Saudi Roshn League title race this season after a run of poor results.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi League table with 12 points from 4 wins and 3 defeats, four points behind third-placed Al-Nassr.



