"Yes, he made us doubt. Also the way it came about. I made that clear to him. He naturally took it very professionally and understands it as well, but clearly he was not particularly pleased about it," the Austrian explained of the demotion. "The truth is: he made us doubt, and we have now decided."

Right now, things are anything but smooth for Santos. In the recent friendly defeat to Brentford, the Brazilian conceded seven goals and did not look good, particularly for the second. But the 23-year-old has shown those weaknesses repeatedly in the past as well.

"We gave it thought. I gave it thought before I came here. But I also wanted to give everyone the opportunity to show themselves. After the game against Brentford, it then became clear to us that we were looking for a clear number one," said Hütter.

Frankfurt complete Atubolu signing

Long term, though, even back-up goalkeeper Michael Zetterer is not expected to be the answer in Frankfurt's goal. Instead, Eintracht have put their faith in Noah Atubolu. As the club announced on Friday, the goalkeeper has joined Frankfurt from Freiburg on loan.

According to Sky, the two clubs have also agreed on an obligation to buy. That would mean Eintracht must pay 13 million euros for Atubolu next summer. Kicker reports, however, a loan fee of one million euros and an obligation to buy worth 12.5 million euros. The total sum could rise to as much as 16 million euros through performance-related bonuses.

Frankfurt open the new Bundesliga season on Saturday away to Union Berlin (3.30pm).