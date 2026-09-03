Barcelona released an official statement today, Thursday, revealing the condition of their Belgian player Jesse Bisiou, whose injury alarmed fans yesterday.

The 18-year-old left the Catalan Cup final against Sabadell on Wednesday evening on a stretcher after taking a heavy knock.

Those early images pointed to something serious. The player later appeared on the pitch on crutches, a protective boot strapped to his injured foot. But the initial checks eased the fears over the winger.

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Bisiou underwent further tests today, Thursday, to pin down the nature of the injury. It turned out to be a heavy blow to his left ankle.

That worried the player, who escaped a serious problem but now faces a spell out to recover.

A Barcelona statement confirmed the examinations revealed only a bruise to the ankle, with the player set to return to training soon.

The club said: "Medical statement: The player Jesse Bisiou suffered an injury to his left leg during yesterday's match. The medical examinations carried out this morning confirmed it is only a bruise. He is expected to return to training soon."

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Bisiou made a strong impression after arriving this summer, training with the first team during pre-season. He stood out in the friendly against Basel, where he scored twice and caught the coaching staff's eye.







