He left on a stretcher and returned on crutches: initial diagnosis revealed for Barcelona's new player's injury

A press report revealed on Wednesday the initial diagnosis of the injury sustained tonight by Belgian player Bisiwu, winger for Barcelona's reserve team.

Bisiwu, the Belgian winger for Barcelona's reserve team, was carried off on a stretcher during the Catalan Cup final against Sabadell on Wednesday evening after a serious injury.

The damage came from a heavy tackle on his ankle by a Sabadell defender at the Nova Creu Alta stadium.

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His exit offered little hope at Camp Nou, yet the initial reports from the club are relatively reassuring.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that the player does not appear to be suffering from a fractured ankle.

Barcelona initially ruled out that possibility after the preliminary examination on the pitch and later in the Nova Creu Alta dressing room.

Even so, the Blaugrana will wait until Thursday to carry out further tests and pin down the exact extent of the injury.

Following the violent challenge, Bisiwu left the pitch on a stretcher and the medical staff took him to the dressing room to examine his right ankle and assess the joint.

Those first examinations keep Barcelona cautiously optimistic.

The way it happened and the images that followed sparked plenty of concern, but the club does not regard it as a very serious injury while it awaits the final results.

Another image eased the fears slightly. In the second half, Bisiwu returned to the pitch to join his teammates on the substitutes' bench.

Staying at the stadium rather than heading to a medical centre counts as a positive sign. The Belgian winger did so with his ankle immobilised, however.

Cameras caught Bisiwu wearing a medical boot and using two crutches. The image makes clear the injury is not minor, though the initial examinations rule out the worst possibilities for now.

Bisiwu had already left good impressions during pre-season, earning a chance to train with the first team. He stood out in the friendly against Basel, scoring two goals that caught the eye of the coaching staff.

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His level raised plenty of expectations, and the club was counting on him to keep developing over the coming months.