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Bad news keeps coming for Bayern Munich. And coach Vincent Kompany? He stays calm, gives his critics nothing to seize on and invokes karma.

After Bundesliga matches, away teams usually want to get home as quickly as possible. Their coaches sometimes leave the customary press conference before the home coach has spoken. Kompany stayed, despite being offered the chance to leave after Bayern's bitter 0-0 draw against Hamburger SV , a result that hurt in many ways.

Once Kompany had answered every question, HSV's press officer wished him "a safe journey home". Kompany insisted on waiting to hear from Merlin Polzin. He sat silently beside him for nine minutes and listened. Even, or perhaps especially, in difficult times, Kompany remains respectful and calm, determined to give nobody the slightest opening. Times have arguably never been harder since he took charge in the summer of 2024.

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane were all missing in Hamburg, seven potential regular starters. Now there are concerns over Konrad Laimer, who had to come off because of injury . The club's own leadership had also sparked a public debate about Musiala. Bayern failed to win for the third game in a row against HSV, their longest winless run since Kompany took charge. To make matters worse, stand-in captain Joshua Kimmich received a straight red card for a completely unnecessary act of violent conduct.

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Why Kompany is treating Kimmich differently from Olise

The first question Kompany faced at the press conference was, inevitably, about Kimmich's dismissal. "In the two and a half years I've been here, we've experienced something like this before," Kompany began, presumably referring to Michael Olise's similarly foolish dismissal against Viking Stavanger in October, when everything else at Bayern was still largely going to plan.

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"I made my opinion very clear then," Kompany recalled, correctly. He called Olise's throw of the ball "incredibly stupid". The same words could have applied to Kimmich's hair-pull, which even Kimmich himself called "inexcusable" . This time, though, Kompany refused to single anyone out: "At this stage? No chance I'm going to pick out individual players and give the public a gift. No chance."

Powerful club figures Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have handed out plenty of such "gifts" in recent weeks, whether through public criticism of Lennart Karl or, above all, doubts about Musiala. Kompany's predecessors Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel also handed out such gifts in similar situations. Kompany, though, was in no mood to play Father Christmas. He patiently batted away every follow-up question.

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"It has to count for something, it has to pay off in the end"

He insisted, however, that the team addresses its obvious problems "clearly and firmly" behind closed doors. As he had at the pre-match press conference, Kompany again referred to the "bubble", currently one of his favourite words. "In our bubble, we don't just high-five each other and say: 'Wow, you did that well.' No, we're simply honest. But that stays internal."

For Bayern, a draw against relegation candidates such as HSV is a disappointment, whatever the circumstances. They had selection problems, with Bara Ndiaye, Noah Codjo-Evora and Sacha Boey all in the starting line-up, and spent a long time a player down. Bayern were particularly poor in attack against HSV: no shots on target and an xG figure of just 0.46. Kompany, though, looked for positives.

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"If you stay calm, you can learn the most from these moments. What do I learn when we beat Union Berlin 7-0? That Harry Kane can put the ball in the net well. Now you learn, and that's what we're doing," Kompany said. "The resilience this team is showing, what we're building now until everyone is back, is valuable." It sounded a little like an appeal to karma. "At some point, this mentality has to count for something. It has to count for something, it has to pay off in the end."

A penalty for Bayern? Kompany avoids criticising the referee

It almost paid off in the closing stages against HSV. Luis Diaz dribbled into the penalty area and went down after a challenge with Hamburg's Martin Adeline . Kompany and the Bayern bench protested vehemently at the time. Afterwards, though, the coach said: "It wasn't a penalty and it wasn't a foul on Luis Diaz." He neither left the press conference early nor criticised the referee. Again, he gave nobody an opening.

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The pressure is rising anyway. Borussia Dortmund could move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Tuesday brings Bayern's most important game before the winter break, the only one in which they could lose their chance of winning a trophy: the DFB Cup last-16 tie against second-division leaders Hertha BSC.

The Berlin side look like Bayern's opposite right now: they have won 14 of their 15 competitive matches so far this season and do not have a single injured player.