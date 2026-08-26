Real Madrid are preparing to play their second match in La Liga this Wednesday evening, against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the postponed fixture from the first round of the competition.

New coach Jose Mourinho oversaw a difficult opening win last Saturday, his side edging Espanyol 2-1 in the final minutes.

The Opta network, for its part, has compiled some figures on the meeting between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad as follows:

- Real Madrid have won their last six matches in La Liga against Real Sociedad, their best winning run against the Basque side in the competition since February 2018 (when they achieved 7 consecutive wins).

- Real Sociedad have managed to collect points in three of their last eight away matches in the league against Real Madrid (one win, two draws, and 5 defeats), after having lost on all nine of their previous league visits to the Santiago Bernabeu.

- After their 2-1 win over Espanyol in the last round, Real Madrid have the chance to win their first two matches of the season for the fourth time in the last five seasons (2022-23, 2023-24, and 2025-26 seasons), with the only time they failed to achieve this being the 2024-25 season.

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- Real Sociedad lost their opening match of the 2026-27 La Liga season 1-0 to Real Betis in the last round. The side from San Sebastian could begin the season with two defeats in their first two matches for the first time since the 2001-02 season under coach John Benjamin Toshack.

- Under coach Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid's net has been breached at least once in each of their last eight league matches (a total of 14 goals), their worst run without keeping a clean sheet in the competition under the supervision of the Portuguese coach.

- Real Sociedad have not achieved any win in their last nine league matches (5 draws and 4 defeats), their worst run without a victory in the competition since a run that extended to 18 matches between April and December 2006 (8 draws and 10 defeats).

- Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid player) has scored four goals in three appearances in the league against Real Sociedad. He has scored a greater number of goals in the competition only against Villarreal (five goals), while he has also scored four goals against Barcelona.

- Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad player) has scored three goals in 19 matches he has played in the league against Real Madrid, all of which came from penalties. Real Madrid are the opponent Oyarzabal has faced in the greatest number of matches in the competition without scoring any goal from open play (i.e. without penalties).

- Real Madrid's coach, Jose Mourinho, has not suffered any defeat in his six matches played in the league against Real Sociedad (achieving 5 wins and one draw). He has never played a greater number of matches without defeat in the competition except against Espanyol (7 matches: 5 wins and two draws). He has also gone unbeaten across 6 matches against 4 other teams.