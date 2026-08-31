Leon Goretzka kept a low profile for almost two months. The last thing German fans saw from the midfielder before the summer break was a moment that sparked plenty of debate afterwards: at the end of June, DFB captain Joshua Kimmich was searching for penalty takers in the World Cup last-16 tie against Paraguay, as the shootout against the South Americans went into extra rounds after five takers. "No, no, eight?" Kimmich asked left-back Nathaniel Brown, "or Leon, you?" he added. Goretzka took a deep breath, then gave a very slight shake of the head.

In the end, neither Brown nor Goretzka had to step up because Jonathan Tah, the sixth taker, blazed the ball well over the bar and Germany crashed out in sensational fashion. Why did Tah have to take the first penalty of his career while an established player, a seasoned professional, a leader like Goretzka backed away and avoided the responsibility? The question consumed fans and pundits afterwards, and even a former world-class swimmer felt compelled to weigh in on the subject: "A player I am really very disappointed in as a person," Franziska van Almsick said on the podcast Kerners 11, and she meant Leon Goretzka.

More criticism followed after the World Cup, when alleged insiders told the media that the 31-year-old had been isolated within the DFB squad during the tournament in North America and had withdrawn. Goretzka himself said nothing after that. His contract with Bayern Munich expired at the end of June, and since then the midfielder had been busy looking for a new club. That search ended last week: he signed a two-year contract with Aston Villa, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by a further season.

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Aston Villa are coming off an extremely successful 2025/26 season. They finished fourth in the Premier League, ahead of three of England's "Big Six" clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. That was not all: they swept aside Freiburg in the Europa League final and won their first international title in 44 years. It looked like the perfect platform to build on and keep developing the team steadily, yet Aston Villa chose a very different path.

"Everyone knows there is now something of a rebuild going on," Goretzka told the club's media at his unveiling, if anything understating the scale of it: the Villans sold players for around €360 million and brought in new ones for around €216 million, taking their transfer business to more than €500 million in total. Even the top Bundesliga clubs would probably take notice of a sum like that. "We lost some strong players," said Goretzka, apparently referring to Morgan Rogers, to Chelsea for €138 million, Ezri Konsa, to Arsenal for €60 million, Youri Tielemans, to Manchester United for €41 million, or goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, to Chelsea for €9 million.

Why are Aston Villa carrying out a major overhaul this summer?

So far, the players Aston Villa have paid for share one thing in common: not one of these six new arrivals is older than 25. Swiss World Cup breakout star Johan Manzambi arrived from Freiburg for €60 million, for example, while Goretzka's former Bayern Munich team-mate Nicolas Jackson joined for €55.5 million.

Rejuvenating the squad was one of the goals successful coach Unai Emery now has to tackle. Meeting the requirements of Financial Fair Play was another, and Villa have managed that with a current transfer surplus of €144 million.

For Goretzka, no transfer fee was due, and the 31-year-old is now expected to become the player who leads this new young side in central areas. "He has proved himself in the Champions League and is exactly what the club need in terms of experience and quality," former Villa chief Keith Wyness said of the Goretzka deal in Football Insider.

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Monday will bring the former Bayern star's first taste of the Premier League after 325 Bundesliga matches, with champions Arsenal visiting Villa Park at 9pm. Whether Goretzka is already in contention to start is for Emery to decide. The Spaniard will want his new leader to take responsibility and guide his younger team-mates, whether as a regular starter or from the bench.

Villa's need for stability and experience was clear from their start to the season, which went badly wrong in a 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion. Either way, any fresh ducking of responsibility from the former Bayern star would also disappoint fans and pundits in England.