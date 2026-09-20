Barcelona star Marc Casado, currently on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, was forced off half an hour into his side's clash with Real Betis after suffering a heavy shoulder injury.

The setback compounds Barcelona's problems. Andreas Christensen picked up an injury to the quadriceps muscle of his left thigh during yesterday's match against Sevilla, Saturday, in the seventh round of La Liga, while goalkeeper Juan Garcia suffered an injury to the meniscus of his right knee against Racing Santander.

Sport newspaper reported that Casado fell awkwardly following a collision with Real Betis player Marc Roca, sparking a wave of concern.

Clearly in pain, Casado limped off with Diego Villares taking his place.

The early signs are ominous. Right after the collision, Casado turned to his club's doctors and said "it's broken", pointing to his right shoulder and immediately calling for a substitution.

He had made his first appearances for the side in the thrilling win over Villarreal at La Ceramica, before starting for the first time in the draw with Getafe.

Now the wait begins. Only medical tests and Deportivo La Coruna's report will reveal exactly how serious the shoulder injury is.

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