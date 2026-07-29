According to a report by Sport Bild, immediately after Germany’s disappointing round-of-32 exit at the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay, Rüdiger is said to have hinted in the dressing room that he wanted to end his international career. The centre-back has not made any such decision official so far.

Now, though, according to Sport Bild, Rüdiger could yet change his mind after gaining a little distance. The report says the 33-year-old is keeping his options open as to whether, following Julian Nagelsmann’s resignation and the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as the new Germany head coach, he might continue with the DFB team after all.

Whether Klopp wants to rely on the Real Madrid defender also remains unclear. According to Sport Bild, the new head coach, who was presented last Friday, wants to gradually call up current internationals and players he has newly taken a look at, then inform them of his plans. The report adds that, because that process is only starting now, any players considering retirement have so far held back from making public statements about their future with the national team.

Will Jürgen Klopp rely on Antonio Rüdiger in the rebuilding of the DFB team?

At the World Cup, Rüdiger initially started out as Germany’s third-choice centre-back behind the established pairing of Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck. After the latter suffered an ankle injury in the second group game against Ivory Coast and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Rüdiger came into the side and started both the final group match against Ecuador (1-2) and the round-of-32 tie against Paraguay (4-5 on penalties). The defender has won 86 caps so far in total.





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For Klopp, the question is whether the 33-year-old will still form part of his regular core. At his introductory press conference, the new Germany coach did more than hint that he wants to oversee a personnel overhaul and explicitly opened the door to newcomers. Alongside Tah and Schlotterbeck, who are also likely to be firmly established in the squad under Klopp, several young centre-backs are available for the rebuild, such as Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United), Finn Jeltsch (VfB Stuttgart) and Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan). On the other hand, this is where Rüdiger’s chances lie, because it is still unclear which experienced leaders Klopp definitely wants to keep involved in the future of the Germany team.

Antonio Rüdiger’s major tournaments have mostly ended in disappointment

Since making his international debut in May 2014, Rüdiger has been a constant part of the national team. Euro 2016 would have been his first major tournament, but shortly beforehand he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and was ruled out. He was then part of the Confederations Cup triumph in 2017, but his appearances at major tournaments have mostly ended in disappointment: group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, a last-16 exit at Euro 2021, a quarter-final at Euro 2024 and now a round-of-32 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Klopp will name his first squad as Germany head coach in September. The 59-year-old will make his debut on 24 September, when Germany are away to the Netherlands in the opening match of the new Nations League season. Three days later, Klopp’s first home international follows in Augsburg against Greece.