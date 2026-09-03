When Mathys Tel said goodbye to the Bayern Munich fans a good year ago, he was highly emotional. He spoke of the club as a "loved person" from whom he now had to say goodbye. Every minute he had been allowed to spend on the pitch for such a huge club, he had "loved", and Munich would "always be in my heart".

That love for Bayern Munich did not come from nowhere. Germany's record champions paid 20 million euros to sign the then only 17-year-old from Stade Rennes in 2022. It was an exceptionally big show of faith and piled huge pressure on a highly talented, but still very young striker. He handled it.

The Frenchman established himself in the star-studded squad as an extremely useful impact player and quickly became a fans' favourite. In his first season, around 450 minutes were enough for him to score six goals in the Bundesliga and DFB Cup. The following year, he was already up to ten goals and six assists in "just" 1226 competitive minutes.

Mathys Tel sidelined at Bayern Munich after Kompany's arrival

For all that, Tel looked very much like the future. But under new coach Vincent Kompany, he managed only 458 minutes in 14 competitive matches up to the winter break, with not a single tangible return in the form of a goal involvement, and something had to change. Tel wrestled with that step for a long time and still told Bayern's decision-makers around Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl in December that he wanted to establish himself and had no wish to seek a loan move.

Eberl and Kompany strongly recommended a loan deal to the Frenchman, but accepted the struggling young professional's decision. Then, at the end of January, Tel changed his mind, much to Eberl's annoyance.

"We'll see whether we can find a solution. Time is pressing," a slightly irritated Eberl said only a few minutes after Tel had bid farewell to the Bayern fans with expansive gestures and at length on a kind of lap of honour after the Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava. Mind you, without there having been anything concrete to announce.

Still, the scenes on that cold January evening were touching. The then 19-year-old Frenchman walked alone across the Allianz Arena pitch while all of his team-mates had long since disappeared down the tunnel. Tel clapped, waved, clapped. Then he headed once more towards the Sudkurve. There he exchanged high-fives with some supporters, posed for photos and chatted briefly. He handed his jacket to a fan hanging shirtless over the barrier.

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Mathys Tel moves from Bayern Munich to Tottenham and comes under fire straight away

Eberl's "solution" became clear a few days later after a long back and forth, in the form of a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are said to have paid Bayern ten million euros in fees for the short-term move. The London club were in deep crisis at the time, sitting only 15th in the league and urgently looking for an alternative to star striker Dominic Solanke, who had previously missed the entire first half of the season due to ankle surgery.

Against Bayern's wishes, Spurs negotiated a high option to buy of 60 million euros rather than an obligation to buy. That is also said to have happened at Tel's insistence, as he wanted to keep the door open for a return to FCB and decide his own long-term future.

Things did not come easily for Tel after his arrival at Spurs, who continued to struggle. His goal on his FA Cup debut, from which Tottenham were then immediately knocked out, was followed by a long barren spell. It was not until April that he scored again after coming on as a substitute. By then, The Standard and The Sun had already labelled him "hopelessly ineffective" and "disappointing".

Tottenham were just as poor for large parts of the rest of the season. Only because the three relegated sides Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton were even worse could they avoid the catastrophe of dropping into the Championship. In the end, there was even an unexpected happy ending in the Europa League final. Instead of playing in the Championship, a side that was already dysfunctional and toothless in attack suddenly played in the Champions League.

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Bayern Munich retrospectively pulled off an outstanding transfer deal with Mathys Tel

Even though Tel had no part whatsoever in that, with no goal and only 209 minutes in the entire knockout phase of the Europa League, Spurs agreed a permanent transfer for the France Under-21 international with Bayern last summer, with his prospects of playing time in Munich having shrunk to a minimum because of Michael Olise's outstanding debut season and the arrival of Luis Diaz. The record champions received another 35 million euros for Tel and thus, in retrospect, did outstanding business.

Yet Tel never truly found his feet in his second season in London either. The meagre return of only four goals in 37 competitive matches must, however, be put into context. That is because Spurs cut an even more alarming picture than in Tel's first half-year. Only on the final matchday did Tottenham save themselves from relegation and on the way there burned through two managers in Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor. Only the arrival of the hothead Roberto De Zerbi ultimately turned things around for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur experience a crazy transfer summer: only Chelsea spent more

In response to two catastrophic Premier League seasons, Spurs launched an unbelievable transfer offensive this summer. They completely overhauled central midfield for almost 220 million euros through the new signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. Added to that, Savinho and Omar Marmoush arrived from Manchester City as two new rivals for Tel, Savinho for a mere 87 million euros, Marmoush on loan with an obligation to buy worth 55 to 60 million euros. Chelsea loanee Mykhailo Mudryk also joins them as another attacking option.

So far this summer, Spurs have spent 354 million euros, a figure surpassed worldwide only by the ever transfer-obsessed Manchester City (526 million) and Chelsea (406 million). But the return on those lavish investments remains limited for now, or, to put it another way, after only two league matches, things are already going up in flames again at Spurs.

Apart from a thrashing in the second round of the League Cup against Charlton Athletic (5-1), the attack newly assembled for so much money are on exactly zero goals in the Premier League, while the defence, especially in the opener against Brentford (0-3), once again cut an alarming figure.

Mathys Tel mocked by his own fans after unfortunate moment

For some, that applies to Tel as well. Despite the high-profile new signings, the 21-year-old has still held down a starting place on the left wing under De Zerbi, but an early breakthrough has again eluded him this season. Quite the opposite. In the 2-0 defeat at the weekend against Newcastle United, Tel even became a laughing stock when, with the score at 0-1 in the 68th minute, he stepped up for a promising free-kick, slipped slightly and blasted the ball into absolute nowhere.

Furious and almost desperate, he then thumped the turf before his team-mates helped him up and tried to encourage him. Meanwhile, his own fans responded with mocking applause and whistles. Only a few moments later, he was substituted. Former Spurs player Jamie O'Hara, 56 games, seven goals, five assists for Tottenham, saw it as a symbolic scene.

"That's one of the worst free-kicks I've ever seen," he raged in a live reaction on talkSPORT during the match: "He's just not good enough. I don't know why everyone pretends he's a decent player - he's absolutely dreadful!"

O'Hara did not stop with Tel. He also criticised De Zerbi, for instance because Pedro Porro played on the right wing, and Savinho, who had to sit out after only 20 minutes in the League Cup because of muscle problems.

Still, the criticism centred once again on the disappointing Tel, who won only one of his six duels and none of his dribbles. In England, the calls for Tottenham to sell and replace him have long since grown loud. Coach De Zerbi is reportedly of a different view, however.

Reportedly, the Italian has made it unmistakably clear to Tel that he wants to rely on him, despite the increased competition. But Tel apparently cannot feel quite so secure. Most recently, Tottenham are said to have sounded out Cody Gakpo on the transfer market, only for the Liverpool player to turn them down. The Dutchman, meanwhile, is said to have agreed to join Manchester City.

Those question marks around Tel are only getting bigger as to whether he really has the level to succeed at a supposedly big club like Tottenham. If he does not prove that promptly, he may have to formulate farewell words again as early as the winter. It is questionable, though, whether they would be as emotional as they once were at Bayern Munich.

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Mathys Tel: performance data and statistics at Bayern Munich, Stade Rennes and Tottenham

Club Matches Goals Assists Minutes played Bayern Munich 83 16 7 2.464 Tottenham Hotspur 61 7 4 3.181 Stade Rennes 10 - - 81







