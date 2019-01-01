'He is a competitive animal' - Marchena says Ramos would relish Olympic challenge with Spain

The defender's "competitive gene" will see him driven to win the 2020 tournament in Tokyo, says his former team-mate

Carlos Marchena believes former team-mate and great Sergio Ramos would relish the opportunity to represent his country at next year's Olympic Games.

Ramos, who became Spain's most capped player last month, has won the World Cup and two European Championships for his country, while the defender also has four medals with Madrid.

Yet he has never appeared at the Olympics, where under-23 teams are allowed to field three overage players.

Luis de la Fuente coaches Spain's Olympic team, who have qualified for the upcoming Games, suggested he would be proud to coach Ramos, who has discussed the possibility of appearing.

Marchena, who played alongside Ramos for Spain until 2011, understands why Tokyo 2020 could be a target for the 33-year-old, likely representing his last opportunity to claim gold.

"I have the luck of knowing Sergio for many years," Marchena told Omnisport. "We came from the same place since we were children, we have many friends in common and I know him very well.

"Since he was a kid, you could already see what he is, a competitive animal. He always wants more, never gives up. Obviously he has made history, but he wants more.

"So all the challenges near him, he will want to accomplish them. Among those challenges are the Olympic Games.

"I am not the right person to decide, but I can tell you that he will fight to make history, to be the player with the most games played and [to] win everything, because he has this competitive gene."

Spain won the men's tournament at the 1992 Olympics and have twice collected silver medals.

Meanwhile, Ramos has earned 168 caps heading into the latest international break, with former winger Ahmed Hassan holding the all-time record on 184.

The defender has appeared 15 times this season for Real Madrid, having scored four goals as the club sits second in .

Following the international break, Real Madrid will face before hosting a vital Champions League clash against .