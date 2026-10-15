Nawaf Al-Aqidi, the Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia goalkeeper, has taken the toughest decision regarding his injury, leaving his participation in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in doubt.

The keeper picked up the problem on international duty at the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", in the opening group-stage match against Kuwait.

Al-Nassr confirmed on Wednesday evening that their Saudi goalkeeper will go under the knife on his elbow tomorrow, Friday, in London.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" have lifted the lid on how Al-Aqidi reached that call. He underwent medical examinations in London at the end of last week to establish the right way to treat the injury.

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His doctor laid out two options. The first was a rehabilitation programme that would have him back on the pitch after four weeks, with the risk of the pain returning at any time.

Surgery was the second, and that is the route Al-Aqidi has gone down, with a rehabilitation programme to follow. It may keep him out for longer.

That could cost him his place at the Asian tournament with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia are due to stage the 2027 AFC Asian Cup early next year, from 7 January until 5 February 2027.

Some press reports, though, have raised the possibility of the tournament being postponed or moved outside the Kingdom, in light of current circumstances there which may prevent it from hosting at the present time.