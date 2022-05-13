Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Erik ten Hag to impress once he takes up the reins at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has already been appointed United's next permanent manager, a role he will assume once finishing the current season with Ajax.

His exploits with the Dutch giants have won him many admirers, including the legendary Portugal striker.

What did Ronaldo say about Ten Hag?

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach, but we need to give him time," Ronaldo explained to United's official website.

"Things need to change the way he wants.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best.

"We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well.

"I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

The bigger picture

Ten Hag takes over at a club desperate for silverware, especially the Premier League crown.

United last won the title in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge back in 2012-13 and cannot finish higher than sixth this term, leaving them outside the Champions League.

Ajax, meanwhile, lifted their third Eredivisie title in four seasons under Ten Hag in 2021-22 and also reached the Champions League last 16, where they narrowly missed out to Benfica.

