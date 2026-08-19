According to a report by Bild, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter would not hesitate if the chance to sign Kehrer came up. The new old SGE coach rates the 29-year-old highly after bringing him from West Ham United to the French top flight club in 2024 during his time at AS Monaco.

Kehrer is under contract at Monaco until 2028 and has been a regular starter since arriving two and a half years ago. Even so, French media believe the defender could leave this summer. Bild also point out that the key issue would be whether Frankfurt could afford a move for Kehrer.

From a sporting point of view, the German looks a strong fit for Eintracht's search for a centre-back. The club are urgently looking for an experienced player who can strengthen the heart of the defence straight away and brings top-level Bundesliga quality. Kehrer ticks those boxes and also has extensive international experience. In 2018, he moved from Schalke 04 to Paris Saint-Germain. Four years in the French capital were followed by an 18-month spell at West Ham. Since the start of 2024, Kehrer has been playing a good role at Monaco.

Move to Eintracht Frankfurt? Thilo Kehrer was once a regular in the Germany team

Recently, though, that has not been enough to earn a return to the Germany national team. In June 2025, he was called up for the Germany team for what was, up to that point, the last time, after already being left out for the previous two years. Under former Germany coach Hansi Flick, Kehrer developed into one of the national team's great hopes. At one stage he made the starting XI 10 times in a row and earned a place in the squad for the 2022 World Cup, where he also appeared in the second group game against Spain (1-1).

Back then, Kehrer, who has won 28 caps in total, also benefited from his versatility. He can play not only as a centre-back, but also in both full-back positions.

Getty Images

After the thrashing in the friendly at Brentford last weekend, calls for reinforcements in Frankfurt, especially in defence, grew louder. The Hessians lost 7-0 in England and above all exposed glaring weaknesses at the back.

Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly also have Diogo Leite on their radar

Goalkeeper Kaua Santos is also said to be under discussion after a weak display, while the speculation over a move for current Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu could gather fresh momentum. Bringing back Lukas Hradecky, currently like Kehrer on the books at AS Monaco, is also said to be a topic.

Alongside Kehrer, Frankfurt are also tracking several other centre-backs, according to Bild. Ko Itakura was on the list, it is said, but the Japanese player is apparently targeting a return from Ajax Amsterdam to Borussia Mönchengladbach. With Diogo Leite, those in charge at Eintracht around sporting director Markus Krösche are seemingly looking at another familiar Bundesliga face. The Portuguese defender left Union Berlin after four years when his contract expired and would be available on a free transfer. Leite wants to join a more ambitious club, but has not yet found the right one.

Frankfurt's first competitive game of the new season comes on Friday, when they visit Oberliga side SC St. Tönis in the first round of the DFB Cup. Eight days later, the Bundesliga starts in earnest again with Eintracht away at Union Berlin in their opener.



