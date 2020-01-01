'He got 2020-ed' - Sterling & Ederson singled out for blunders as Man City crash out of Champions League

Both stars were at fault in a frantic final few minutes in Lisbon, to the delight of underdogs Lyon

Two costly blunders in quick succession from Raheem Sterling and Ederson cost their place in the semi-final - and fans on social media lost no time in highlighting their contributions in a shock defeat.

Pep Guardiola's men went into Saturday's clash against as firm favourites to progress, with a last-four match against on offer for the winners.

But it proved to be a torrid evening for the Premier League side, who found Lyon extremely tough customers throughout the 90 minutes.

Maxwel Cornet fired the Frenchmen ahead after 23 minutes, a lead they retained until deep into the second half when Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scores.

At that point City were the dominant team, but their hopes were finally crushed in a frantic finish to the match.

Moussa Dembele restored Lyon's advantage with 11 minutes remaining, before City were handed a golden chance to equalise once more.

Somehow, though, Sterling blazed high and wide with the goal gaping, an error compounded seconds later by the usually rock-solid Ederson.

City's keeper spilled a tame shot and Dembele stole in to net his second and Lyon's third, sealing for the underdogs a memorable 3-1 victory and a place in the semis.

Both players will feel responsible for sending their side out of the competition - although 's Harry Kane, to judge from the immediate reaction from Twitter users, might just feel vindicated for his decision to ignore Sterling in 's 2018 World Cup match against .