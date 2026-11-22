"GTA 6" has captured the attention of millions since it hit the shelves on 19 November this month, after a 13-year wait since the previous instalment. This time, however, the fever surrounding the new release spread to football dressing rooms, reaching a Manchester United player who could not resist his excitement until the early hours of the morning.
Rockstar Games have released the sixth instalment of the "Grand Theft Auto" series, one of the world's best-known video game franchises. Players had waited many years to get their hands on it, and the anticipation was huge.
In a number of countries, the launch turned into an event in its own right. Many fans stayed up until midnight to start playing the moment the new version went live, while absences from work and food delivery orders both rose as the game came out, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.
Footballers weren't immune. Plenty of them play video games on team trips or after training, but match schedules and the need for rest put limits on the habit.
Read also: Video: Boca Juniors' title celebrations turn to terror as Paredes collapses unconscious
At Manchester United, Cameroonian-French striker Bryan Mbeumo has found himself in the firing line from some supporters. The way he showed off his excitement for the new game caught the eye and raised questions about his timing.
Mbeumo posted a picture of the "GTA 6" loading screen at midnight on his social media accounts, a sign he'd started playing the moment it was released. His caption was brief: "Historic".
He'd already revealed in an earlier interview that he had pre-ordered the game and was counting down to its release: "Right now I'm just waiting, this game will make me stay at home every day... after training".
Some United fans weren't impressed. They criticised the timing of the post, pointing out how important it is for footballers to get enough rest before sporting commitments, according to Thestandard.
One fan wrote: "So we're in the relegation zone, we've got a must-win game against our biggest rivals at the weekend, the new manager has just arrived from America, and bloody Mbeumo is up past midnight playing GTA 6".
Another was more sarcastic: "Spending a whole night on GTA before his first training session with a new manager is definitely the (right) choice".
A further comment simply read: "You've got training tomorrow, go to sleep", while a third fan added: "We're 18th and we play Liverpool in the next match".
The release coincided with the start of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino's training sessions at Manchester United. He has taken charge of a side sitting second from bottom and desperate to climb out of the relegation places. His first match comes this evening, Sunday, against Liverpool in an eagerly awaited showdown at Anfield.
Read also: Ahead of Paris and Arsenal, Barcelona receive a valuable signal from France striker
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: