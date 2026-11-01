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Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"He didn't show him mercy as he did with Valverde!": Tchouameni reduces a child to tears against Racing

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. Valverde
A. Tchouameni
Spain
Uruguay
France

A surprise comment from Hassan Al-Aydarous

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Real Madrid's trip to Racing Santander on Sunday evening in the Spanish league threw up a dramatic incident involving Aurélien Tchouaméni, the star of the royal club.

In the 50th minute, Tchouaméni burst towards Racing's penalty area and unleashed a rocket of a shot that flew past the post and smashed into the face of a child in the stands.

Television footage caught the youngster trying to dodge the ball. He couldn't, and promptly burst into tears.

Moments later, the camera returned to reveal the mark the impact had left on the child's face.

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Hassan Al-Idrous, commentating on the match for beIN Sports, pounced on the moment to recall a previous incident involving Tchouaméni.

Hassan joked: "Tchouaméni showed him no mercy, just as he did with Valverde last season."

He was pointing back to the famous bust-up between Tchouaméni and Valverde last season, the one that sent the Uruguayan to hospital.

The commentator urged Tchouaméni to go and find the child after the match to console him following his nasty shock.

Minutes later, he was calling for a solution altogether after Diomandé lashed another rocket into the stands, this one heading straight for a second child.

 

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