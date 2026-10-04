"He didn't convince me": Omani criticism and a message to Sektioui: rule with an iron fist

Omani journalist Issa Said has criticised Oman's head coach Tarik Sektioui following their exit in the semi-final of the Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji 27".

The United Arab Emirates beat Oman 1-0 on Saturday evening at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, booking a blockbuster final against Saudi Arabia. Said still rates the Moroccan coach as "suitable" to lead the Reds, but he wants him to get tougher with players who offer nothing.

Writing on his account on the "X" platform, Said admitted Sektioui had not convinced him during the tournament, neither in his reactions nor in the way he handled mistakes. That did not make him the wrong man for the national team, though.

He added: "A very suitable coach for us, but he must rule with an iron fist. The player who does not add anything is dropped."

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Sektioui's reliance on Jamil Al-Yahmadi as a holding midfielder baffled the journalist, who pointed to Aahed Al-Mashaykhi and Mosab Al-Shaqsi sitting available in that role. Does the coach believe Aahed and Mosab fail to provide what is required? Or does he reckon Jamil offers something better?

Harib Al-Saadi and Abdullah Fawaz came in for criticism too. Said called what they offer a "very strange story", pointing to a decline in their level, a loss of confidence, their reluctance to receive the ball and their failure to pass.

From there he turned on what he described as the "weak personality of the Omani player", insisting he saw nobody with enough leadership to give team-mates confidence or defend their rights.









Said then sent a message to the young players, warning them against imitating the experienced ones without discernment. They learn only little from them, he said, because some have grown accustomed to not succeeding, so copying them will only breed the same result.