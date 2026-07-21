He did not apologise.. Enzo Fernandez breaks his silence after the sending-off in the World Cup final

Enzo Fernandez has broken his silence to more than 15 million Instagram followers after his red card in the World Cup final, a match Argentina lost to Spain.

The Chelsea midfielder saw two yellows before his dismissal. "With time, you realise that there is something far greater than the result," he wrote.

He went on to praise Argentina's efforts throughout the tournament. "For years, this team has represented the shirt in the best possible way. It teaches us that competing does not only mean winning, but giving everything for the shirt, and never giving up. I am proud to be part of this team, which has always faced challenges, competed with maximum strength, and defended these colours with pride, humility and commitment."

Gratitude to the supporters came next. "I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your love, for your unconditional support, and for making us feel as though we are playing at home anywhere in the world."

His parting words left no doubt about what the badge means to him. "Wearing my country's shirt is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give everything I have every time I get the chance to defend it."



