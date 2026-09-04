The 71-year-old does not expect Sane to feature in new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp's first squad, which he will name on 17 September for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Speaking to Sport1, Neururer said: "Kloppo will go by the performance principle. I love this player, this type of player. He could play on a level with Messi. But when was the last time he showed that?"

Sane has had enough time and opportunities, he stressed. "I don't think he is capable of producing consistently at Galatasaray in a way that would lead Jürgen Klopp to call on him. Unfortunately, his time has run out and I don't think he will come back," Neururer said.

That view feels especially relevant right now. At the Turkish champions, Sane has lost his regular place on the right wing, and this is also said to have caused unrest in recent days.

Since making his debut in autumn 2015, Sane's Germany career has been a rollercoaster. The 30-year-old has won 80 caps and scored 18 goals. Under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, Sane was left out at times before the former coach brought him back and made him a regular starter at the botched World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Like many other German players, however, Sane disappointed at the tournament, which ended in an embarrassing round-of-32 exit against Paraguay.

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Peter Neururer sees a DFB future for Leon Goretzka

Neururer may be sceptical about Sane, but he does see Leon Goretzka returning for Germany. The 31-year-old barely featured at the World Cup and later made headlines because of his alleged detachment from the team and ducking responsibility in the penalty shoot-out against Paraguay.

He is optimistic the central midfielder will shine after his free transfer to Premier League club Aston Villa. At Bayern, Goretzka may have "only played sporadically" towards the end, but: "I am convinced that if Leon stays healthy, he will produce at Aston Villa. The level he is capable of should be enough for him to come back again (into the national team; editor's note)."