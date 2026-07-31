The 23-year-old was once hailed as a super talent and at Borussia Dortmund earmarked as the player of the future, but he failed to find the hoped-for fresh spark at Borussia Mönchengladbach last season. Is he now set to leave the Bundesliga for good?

According to matching reports from The Athletic and Sky, Racing Strasbourg have registered an interest in Reyna. Talks between the French top-flight club and the attacking midfielder are said to be ongoing, while in Gladbach they could envisage either a sale or a loan.

For Reyna, it would be another chance at a fresh start with an ambitious club. He still hopes to finally deliver his undoubted potential consistently at the highest level, something he has not managed in recent years despite the huge hype around him.

Giovanni Reyna was once considered a super talent at BVB

Back in 2019, BVB brought the son of former Bundesliga and US international Claudio Reyna from New York City FC to Dortmund. He was 16 at the time, hugely gifted, and every door was open to him: "The boy is damn good. He could have signed for any club in the world, but in the end he chose Borussia Dortmund," Sebastian Geppert was quoted as saying by Transfermarkt at the time. Geppert has recently become an assistant coach to Edin Terzic at Athletic Bilbao and previously spent a long time as a youth coach at BVB.

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Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are also said to have pushed hard for the mega-talent from the USA. At New York City FC, he had already been allowed to train with the first team as a 14-year-old, among whose ranks world stars such as Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and David Villa were then to be found. Reyna was particularly full of admiration for Pirlo: "Sometimes his movements look slow, but they are the complete opposite. He sees the whole pitch and recognises spaces that nobody else sees. Pirlo is so clever, a visionary. One of the most intelligent players ever to have played," he told Sport Bild in 2020, saying he wanted to develop in a similar direction.

Why had he turned down Barca, Real and the rest and chosen BVB instead? "It was the combination of the outstanding prospects and the ambitions of the club. I saw the best chances here to make the step up to the professional game – and to do so in a team who have chances in every competition. I was not wrong – and that makes me very happy."

Giovanni Reyna sparked excitement in Dortmund as a 17-year-old

Early on, the decision looked spot on. Dortmund's coach at the time, Lucien Favre, quickly gave the teenager the chance to show himself at the top level, and Reyna took it brilliantly. After just half a year with the Under-19s, he stepped up to the first team at the start of 2020 and made his Bundesliga debut just after turning 17. Shortly afterwards, he truly announced himself in the 3-2 DFB Cup defeat away to Werder Bremen: after a relaxed solo run, he curled home a stunning strike from 16 metres into the top corner.

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"You can see in training that he has something. Anyone who doesn't see that is blind," said an impressed Favre. "He moves well, he plays well, he also defends very, very cleverly. He can score goals, he can play the final pass. At 17, he is doing it really very well. If he keeps playing like that, he will make his way."

That was around six and a half years ago now. The heights predicted for Reyna then are a long way off for the 23-year-old today. Bad luck with injuries also played its part and at times cruelly held him back. Reyna had a good first full professional season in 2020/21 and established himself as a regular at BVB at 17/18 years of age.

Giovanni Reyna's loan move to Nottingham went wrong

Then the injury problems started in the following season. At times he was out for months, never really found any rhythm and the flashes of quality became fewer and fewer. At the start of 2024, a loan move to Nottingham Forest was supposed to spark a turnaround, but it had no effect because Reyna was only rarely used in the Premier League.

Once he returned to Dortmund, his body again gave way for weeks, and in what was an altogether difficult 2024/25 season for BVB, he rarely got beyond brief substitute appearances. Because the outlook was not especially rosy and he saw his participation in the home World Cup with the USA under threat, Reyna said goodbye to Dortmund last summer after six years. Gladbach put €4 million on the table in transfer fee, and at the Foals the midfielder wanted to finally rediscover his game.

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At least he made the USA's World Cup squad, featured at the home tournament and even produced a highlight with his eye-catching outside-of-the-boot goal in the 4-1 opening win over Paraguay. But from Reyna's point of view, the World Cup was just as underwhelming as the past year in Gladbach. The minor muscular problems stayed with him, and he was unable to establish himself sustainably as a regular starter. In terms of numbers, across 20 appearances in all competitions he managed just one goal and one assist. It is therefore hardly surprising that the Foals do not seem especially attached to Reyna.

Giovanni Reyna to Strasbourg? It would be an exciting move

As Sport Bild reported in June, the American still does not play too great a role in the plans of coach Eugen Polanski. Accordingly, Gladbach could even be ready to let Reyna go for less than the €4 million they transferred to Dortmund 12 months ago.

That could leave Strasbourg in a position to sign Reyna for a minimal fee. At the French club, who finished eighth in last Ligue 1 season, Reyna would join a technically strong attack built around Paraguay international Julio Enciso, where he could certainly bring his strengths to bear. He showed good signs in the closing stages of last season at Gladbach and, if he stays fit, Reyna certainly has the potential to get his career back on track in Strasbourg. A new environment and a new league could help, especially after spending recent years in the Bundesliga with the label of former super talent who cannot fulfil the expectations attached to his name hanging over him. It would be an exciting move.