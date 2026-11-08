Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Chicago Fire FC v Orlando City SCGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"He copied his celebration": Griezmann reacts warmly to Giuliano Simeone's goal against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
G. Simeone
A. Griezmann
Spain
Argentina
France

A fiery clash in La Liga

Antoine Griezmann could not hide his delight. The Orlando City forward reacted to a goal from his former club Atletico Madrid against Barcelona in tonight's top-of-the-table clash at the Metropolitano in La Liga.

Atletico opened the scoring in the 15th round of the Spanish league, Giuliano Simeone turning the hosts' fast start into a first goal after a clever pass from Argentina's Julian Alvarez.

Griezmann, who once wore the Barcelona shirt himself, celebrated the strike. And he had extra reason to, because Simeone marked the goal with the Frenchman's famous dance.

Posting on Instagram, Griezmann shared a picture from the celebration with a string of emojis and the words "I love you", confirming where his loyalties lay tonight.

 

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google