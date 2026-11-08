"He copied his celebration": Griezmann reacts warmly to Giuliano Simeone's goal against Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann could not hide his delight. The Orlando City forward reacted to a goal from his former club Atletico Madrid against Barcelona in tonight's top-of-the-table clash at the Metropolitano in La Liga.

Atletico opened the scoring in the 15th round of the Spanish league, Giuliano Simeone turning the hosts' fast start into a first goal after a clever pass from Argentina's Julian Alvarez.

Griezmann, who once wore the Barcelona shirt himself, celebrated the strike. And he had extra reason to, because Simeone marked the goal with the Frenchman's famous dance.

Posting on Instagram, Griezmann shared a picture from the celebration with a string of emojis and the words "I love you", confirming where his loyalties lay tonight.