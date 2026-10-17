Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl told Sky after Saturday evening's 6-1 win that Kompany had been suffering from an infection all week. According to Eberl, "a sports injury to his hip" was added at short notice. "He's lying down in the coaches' room at the moment, but he's fine," Eberl said. There was no need to worry, he stressed, even though Kompany had to cancel his customary post-match interview with Sky and the press conference.

The Belgian celebrated his team's goals far less exuberantly than usual, remaining happily seated on the bench. He also did far less coaching from the touchline. Kompany's assistants, however, "knew exactly what they had to do. That meant he could sit on the bench a little more relaxed today," Eberl explained.

What Joshua Kimmich said about Vincent Kompany's problems

Midfield leader Joshua Kimmich knew nothing about Kompany's problems. "What's wrong with him? I didn't notice that at all," the Germany international replied when asked by Sky , then joked: "I think he just can't be bothered with you lot." He had "genuinely neither noticed nor been aware of" Kompany's problems. "He's not getting any younger, either," Kimmich added, continuing to joke about his coach.

By half-time, goals from Luis Diaz (12th minute), Aleksandar Pavlovic (26th) and Michael Olise (34th) had settled the Bundesliga matchday six fixture in favour of an impressive Bayern against an overwhelmed Leipzig. After the break, the outstanding Diaz completed a hat-trick (47th, 69th), with Harry Kane also scoring in between (53rd). All RB could manage was a consolation goal from Andrija Maksimovic in stoppage time.

Bayern Munich overwhelm RB Leipzig: "Complete failure"

"A complete failure in every area," Leipzig's managing director for sport Marcel Schäfer said on Sky. "And that's why the result is what it is. We have to say that quite clearly. Of course you can lose in Munich; we're not the first team it has happened to. But we were so inferior. That is not the standard we set for ourselves. We need to talk about that in no uncertain terms."

Getty Images

In a much better mood, Eberl praised Bayern's performance: "That was really impressive." Unlike in the recent disappointments of a 2-2 draw in Augsburg last league weekend and a 3-3 draw away to Viking Stavanger in the Champions League during the week, Bayern had been highly focused from the start. "In some respects, you can't even blame Leipzig because we simply did so well," Eberl enthused.

Bayern will gladly take the momentum from all those goals into Wednesday's Champions League showdown with English champions Arsenal. Will a fit Kompany be back on the touchline then? "He'll be there against Arsenal. I can't say yet what role he'll be able to play," Eberl said, leaving the question open.