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FBL-KSA-NASSR-ABHAAFP

Translated by

He broke a record that had stood for 87 years: Ronaldo puts Al-Nassr on the throne of world football

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC vs Abha
Al Nassr FC
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate
Atletico Tucuman
River Plate
Liga Profesional
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Argentina

"Al-Alami" continues his hobby

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired Al-Nassr to the summit of world football, the Portugal captain breaking a record that had stood for 87 years.

Al-Nassr hosted Abha on Wednesday at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, heading home Angelo's corner to put the capital club in front.

According to Thmanyah, the channels broadcasting the Saudi league, Al-Nassr have equalled the longest scoring run across consecutive matches in a domestic league in the history of world football. Argentina's River Plate had held that record.

Liga Profesional
Atletico Tucuman crest
Atletico Tucuman
ATT
River Plate crest
River Plate
RIV

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The Argentine club scored in 93 consecutive domestic league matches between 1936 and 1939. The mark survived 87 years before Al-Nassr matched it.

Against Abha, Al-Nassr scored in their 93rd successive Roshn League game, a run that began on 8 December 2023 with a 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh.

Now the chance to stand alone at the top awaits. Al-Nassr travel to Al-Khaleej next Saturday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

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