Everton's young forward Martin Sherif faces the risk of a lengthy ban after the Football Association charged him with breaching betting rules across 61 separate incidents.

The Football Association confirmed it had issued a formal charge against the 20-year-old for violating rule E1.2 of the code of conduct, which bars players from betting on football matches, either directly or indirectly.

According to the FA statement cited by Reuters, Sherif is alleged to have placed 61 bets on football matches over 15 months, between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026.

Sherif has until Monday 17 August to respond formally to the charges. He will then be referred to an independent disciplinary commission to determine any sanction.

Born in Liberia, Sherif came through Everton's academy after joining in 2019 and started training with the first team at the start of 2025. He is yet to make his official Premier League debut.

Two loan spells followed last season. The first, with Rotherham United in League One, brought two goals in 10 matches before injuries forced a recall in December. The second took him to Port Vale from February, where he scored twice in 17 matches, a spell that ended in relegation to the second division.