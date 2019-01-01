Hazzuwan Halim replaces Shawal Anuar in Lions squad

Tatsuma Yoshida has called up Hazzuwan Halim to replace Shawal Anuar in the 23-strong squad to face Yemen ...

Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida has called up Hazzuwan Halim to replace Shawal Anuar in the 23-strong squad to face Yemen in their fifth Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 campaign this month.

FC forward Shawal, 28, has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Hazzuwan, who turns out for Balestier Khalsa FC, made his international debut last month.

goalkeeper Adib Nur Hakim has also been called up to the Lions squad as back-up to Izwan Mahbud and Hassan Sunny. This is the 21-year-old’s first international call-up.

The Lions will play in an international ‘A’ friendly in Doha on 14 November as part of the build-up towards the game against Yemen five days later in Muharraq, Bahrain.